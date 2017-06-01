Sewer, water main work closes Auburn's East Samford Rd.

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – You will need to find a detour as a part of East Samford road is closed.

Construction is taking place between Jockish Street and East University Drive. Construction will take four to five weeks.

Crews are replacing a water and sewer main.

They are also working to improve access for people walking around the new Auburn High School building.

