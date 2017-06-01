Liberty Theatre launches new academy for at-risk youth

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus' historic Liberty Theatre launches a new academy aimed at mentoring at-risk middle school students.

The Robert Lamar Anderson Academy of Excellence: Arts Immersion Program will work with 60 black and Hispanic at-risk male students who are entering the 8th grade.

The program, which kicks off in August, will include fine and performing arts training, academic support, male mentoring, counseling, and leadership training.

The first group of students will be rising 8th-grade boys from Baker Middle School.

The academy is named after former Muscogee County School Board member Robert Anderson who served as Board Chairman of the Liberty Theatre for 12 years.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.