Pedestrian hit in parking lot on Manchester Expy. - Woodruff Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police confirm a pedestrian has been hit by a car in a parking lot.

According to Columbus police, at around 6:40 p.m. an 83-year-old woman driving a car hit another woman in the parking lot at the Francis Marketplace Shopping Center at the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Woodruff Road.

The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital for treatment and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was pinned under the car and a group of people from Planet Fitness came outside, lifted the car, and helped to get the woman out.

No charges have been filed and the incident is still under investigation.

