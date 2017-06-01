Truck slams into Lanett Post Office, no injuries reported - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Truck slams into Lanett Post Office, no injuries reported

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
LANETT, AL (WTVM) -

A freak accident in east Alabama as a pickup truck ran into a post office.

The truck slammed into the Lanett post office building on 1st Street.

The accident happened around 2 this afternoon.

We are told the crash created minor delays at the post office but no one was injured.

