Auburn alum-Apple CEO responds to U.S. withdrawal of Paris Climate Accord

(WTVM/AP) – Auburn alumnus and current Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded after the U.S. withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, Cook wrote: “Decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. was pulling from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies abroad.

Framing his decision as "a reassertion of America's sovereignty," Trump said he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more dangerous levels of warming sooner as a result of the president's decision because America's pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures.

Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

The U.S. is the world's second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.

