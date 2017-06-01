Historic Westville reps to meet with Stewart County Commissioners on move

LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) – Representatives of Historic Westville will attend a Stewart County Commission work session next week following a move delay of the museum's first building.

Weeks ago, the museum's permit to relocate the building through two-tenths of a mile in Stewart County was denied.

The representatives will appear at next week's work session to answer more questions on their move through the county.

Westville's director of public relations says they still plan on opening the museum at its new South Columbus location by late 2018.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.