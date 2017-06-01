Harris County 911 needs your help finding man with dementia

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Harris County 911 needs your helping finding a missing elderly man with dementia.

Deputies are looking for 91-year-old Herbert Groover who was last seen in the Hopewell Church Road area of Pine Mountain around 5 a.m.

Groover was last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans and could be in a silver 2013 GMC pickup truck with Georgia license plate BPR1124.

If you see this man, you are asked to call Harris County 911 at 706-628-7161.

