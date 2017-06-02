Storm Team 9: Expect some weekend showers. Details on the forecast are in the app!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today the forecast remains similar as the last few days. Cloudy skies, muggy conditions, seasonable temperatures and a 40% rain chance. A few showers are possible before lunch but the higher coverage of rain and storms will be after lunch.

A few more peaks of sunshine is possible Saturday with a 50% chance of rain moving in Sunday and Monday. A front will pass bring the wet weather but storms shouldn't be 'severe' by definition, but they will contain lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

As we head into Tuesday, drier air will start to work into the area, dropping the rain chances in the 10-30% range, with sunshine building back in by the middle of next week. This will also drop humidity values!

