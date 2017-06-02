SEGMENT: Military web series episode to be filmed in Columbus

The spouse of a soldier previously stationed at Fort Benning is in Columbus to filming a new web series episode.

Maria Reed explains that “Moving with the Military” is home improvement series that shares the lives of military families. Reed helps the families become familiar with their permanent change station and allocates at least 12 hours to redesign a space in their home.

“Moving with the Military” is in its second episode and will be filmed over a four-day period beginning this weekend.

“Moving with the Military” is currently available on YouTube and via the Sandboxx app.

