LaGrange police investigating after man robbed at gunpoint

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police are searching for two armed robbery suspects.

According to a police report, on June 2 around 4 a.m. officers were called to 901 Ringer Street regarding an armed robbery.

Once they arrived, the victim reported that two males approached him with handguns and demanded his wallet and the keys to his vehicle.

The victim then gave his possessions to the individuals and they left in the victim’s 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Georgia tag number ABE 1108.

If you have any information on this incident please call LaGrange police at 706-883-2643.

