More than 100 people arrested in Chambers County Drug Task Force roundup

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Chambers County Drug Task Force arrested more than 100 individuals following a roundup of people wanted for distributing drugs.

This roundup was over the last six months by agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force. Agents arrested 109 people on over 200 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations.

During February, March, April and May members of the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted several investigations involving the trafficking, purchase of pseudoephedrine, unlawful manufacture of controlled substances and distribution of Cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills in Chambers County.

