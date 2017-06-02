Muscogee County Catapult Academy graduate receives scholarship from anonymous donor

Columbus Police have located a missing teen after she went missing a few days ago.More >>
Columbus Police have located a missing teen after she went missing a few days ago.More >>
Recently Newsleader 9 shared the story of a graduate from Muscogee County's catapult academy. A 17-year-old young lady who beat the odds and graduated on time all while dealing with the recent death of a child and working two jobs. A generous donor has come forward to help pay for her college education.More >>
Recently Newsleader 9 shared the story of a graduate from Muscogee County's catapult academy. A 17-year-old young lady who beat the odds and graduated on time all while dealing with the recent death of a child and working two jobs. A generous donor has come forward to help pay for her college education.More >>
The Chambers County Drug Task Force arrested more than 100 individuals following a roundup of people wanted for distribution of a controlled substance.More >>
The Chambers County Drug Task Force arrested more than 100 individuals following a roundup of people wanted for distribution of a controlled substance.More >>
LaGrange police are searching for two armed robbery suspects. According to a press release, on June 2 around 4 a.m. officers were called to 901 Ringer Street regarding an armed robbery.More >>
LaGrange police are searching for two armed robbery suspects. According to a press release, on June 2 around 4 a.m. officers were called to 901 Ringer Street regarding an armed robbery.More >>
The spouse of a soldier previously stationed at Fort Benning is in Columbus to filming a new web series episode.More >>
The spouse of a soldier previously stationed at Fort Benning is in Columbus to filming a new web series episode.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>