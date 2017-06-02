Muscogee County Catapult Academy graduate receives scholarship from anonymous donor

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Recently News Leader 9 shared the story of a graduate from Muscogee County's Catapult Academy.



A 17-year-old young lady who beat the odds and graduated on time all while dealing with the recent death of a child and working two jobs.



A generous donor has come forward to help pay for her college education.



Though they'd never met their bond was instant, brought together by one young lady's unbelievable determination and one woman's amazing generosity.



Though she wishes to remain anonymous, the woman, a 26-year veteran of the Air Force and current librarian was so moved by Teresa's story of overcoming tremendous odds to graduate high school, that she decided to step in and help fund her college education.



"When I heard you I said this it, I've got to do something, I've been blessed and people have helped me along the way and I said, Lord, what do I do," says the donor.

It was Teresa's story of losing her newborn son just before her senior year, working two jobs and being raised without her parents around that she says touched her.



Despite it all, Teresa managed to graduate on time from Muscogee County's Catapult Academy and Spencer High school.



As this Air Force veteran watched, she says Teresa's story reminded her of her own life.



"I had a bump in the road just like you, I had a daughter and I felt like I was a failure in that point in my life because I had so many aspirations and dreams but you know what, God said I'm not through with you yet and indeed he was not," says the donor.



"You can tell that she actually meant what she was saying cause she cried too and I felt the love and it wasn't like I want to give to you cause I want people to see me, it was like it's really from the heart," says Teresa.



In addition to a $1,000 check, she also gave Teresa a TJ Maxx gift card and journals and she says this is just the beginning.



She promises to contribute more as Teresa makes her way through college.



"I want to see you walk across that stage one more time... so give me four more years ok...thank you... thank you so very much for your story," says the donor.

A grateful Teresa is determined to “make it” not just to make her supporters proud but because of a promise she made to her son.



"I promised him I won't give up and I won't use his death as an excuse to fail, that I would use it as an excuse to be something," say Teresa.



Teresa hopes to attend either Chattahoochee Valley Community College or Georgia Military College to study business and communications

in hopes of one day becoming a T.V. news anchor.

