Headquarter Nissan donates generous amount to two organizations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A generous donation of seven thousand dollars was handed over to the House of Heroes and Team Red White and Blue on Friday afternoon.



It was all apart of a fundraiser where Headquarter Nissan donated a portion of car sales to the organizations.

That fundraiser was during Memorial Day Weekend.



One hundred dollars of every car sale was pledged to the fundraiser.



Terry Bell with Headquarter Nissan says he's proud his company is able to impact the community and our U.S. veterans.



"We're so thankful to have raised seven thousand dollars for Memorial Day weekend to two great organizations which are House of Heroes and Team Red White and Blue. So if everybody came out and purchased we're giving back to our community and it goes back to our veterans," says Bell.



This is not Headquarter Nissan's first time helping military men and women.



To date, the dealership has donated over five hundred thousand dollars in complimentary oil changes to both active duty military as well as veterans.

