Missing Columbus teen found

(Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have found a teen after she went missing a few days ago.

Tremesia Smith, 16-years-old, was located by her mother after tips were called in following reports on the news.

