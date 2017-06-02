Columbus woman, 21, arrested on child cruelty charges - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman, 21, arrested on child cruelty charges

Brooklyn Jackson (Source: Columbus Police Department) Brooklyn Jackson (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a woman on child cruelty charges. 

Brooklyn Jackson, 21, was arrested Friday at 2:30 p.m.

She is charged with cruelty to children in the first degree. 

Jackson's is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court on Saturday, June 3 at 9 a.m. 

No additional information is available at this time.

