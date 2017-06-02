Columbus woman, 21, arrested on child cruelty charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a woman on child cruelty charges.

Brooklyn Jackson, 21, was arrested Friday at 2:30 p.m.

She is charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

Jackson's is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court on Saturday, June 3 at 9 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

