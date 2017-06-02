Salt Life celebrates grand opening in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The retail chain Salt Life is celebrated its official grand opening with a block party including a band performance Friday night.

Salt Life President, Jeff Stillwell says with Columbus being where he grew up and because it's also where the headquarters is, it would seem natural to have a store in the city.

"We're just a lifestyle brand so it doesn't matter if you like to fish, scuba dive, which I happen to like to do, if you're just hanging out at the beach, if you want to surf or paddle board -- our brand is for you. If you like just hanging out looking at the sunset over the water its salt life," says Stillwell.

The business' new location on the 1000 block of Broadway celebrated with food, drinks, music and more.

They sell towels, sunglasses, t-shirts, hats, bags, and other accessories.

They have locations around the U.S., but it's founders started the business years ago in the Chattahoochee Valley.

