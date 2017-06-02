Family of Christian Redwine seeking legal action following 2016 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family of Christian Redwine seeking legal action following 2016 Officer Involved Shooting

By Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
Connect
Christian Redwine, 17 (Source Columbus Police Department) Christian Redwine, 17 (Source Columbus Police Department)

It has been almost 7 months since 17-year old Christian Redwine was killed by a Columbus officer in Phenix City.

Redwine suffered from multiple gunshot wounds on November 6th, 2016 following a police chase that ended on Riverchase Drive off Highway 80.

Now, the family is planning to file a lawsuit against the City of Columbus for the killing of Redwine.

Attorney for Redwine's family, Steve Couch, says the basis of the lawsuit is multiple Violations of Redwine's Civil Rights.

"Christian Redwine was denied the right to counsel, right to due process, right to confront his accusers, right to trial by jury, and a right to life," said Attorney Couch.

Couch says this case is about police brutality.

"I think that based on my investigation so far, it certainly appears that Officer Brown and the Columbus Police Department acted as judge, jury, and executioner in this case. I intend to prove that," said Couch.

An official lawsuit is expected to be filed within the coming month.

The City of Columbus is reportedly conducting its' own internal investigation into the matter. 

We reached out to the Columbus Police Department but have not received a response back.

