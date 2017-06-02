Vets warn pet owners of dog flu

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia veterinarians are warning pet owners about the highly contagious dog flu.

They say the flu is spreading through Florida, and some cases have been reported in North Georgia.

Vets say a dog can get the flu all year round and it spreads from dog to dog through direct contact, coughing and breathing.

Dr. Trey Morrison of Philema Animal Clinic says, “Certainly as the virus is getting closer and closer to this area, any dog that comes in with coughing is a suspect canine influenza at this point until everything is ruled out.”

People cannot get the illness and there is a vaccine for dog flu.

You're advised to ask your vet if it would be good for your dog.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.