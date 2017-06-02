Vets warn pet owners of dog flu

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City. Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...More >>
LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.More >>
News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. Columbus Police said they are securing the scene near the bridge connecting the walkway to Rock Island on the River Walk. According to police they have made an arrest from the incident. This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates.More >>
Columbus State University is hosting a 10-week "STEAM" summer camp incorporating science, technology, engineering, arts, and math into activities.More >>
The Harris County Coroner's Office has confirmed the body of 91-year-old Herbert Groover has been found.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
