Auburn man accused of killing stepdaughter found guilty

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - George Barton who was accused of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter, Caley Presley, after repeatedly beating her with a belt has been found guilty.

News Leader 9 has learned that George Barton has been convicted of capital murder.

The verdict came after the jury deliberated for a little over three hours.

That jury saw new compelling evidence today one of which was the belt that Barton used to allegedly beat his stepdaughter and the other was the dresser that Barton claims 5-year-old Caley hit her head on.

Now the judge says the sentencing phase will continue on Monday, June 5 which will decide if Barton will be serving life without parole or the death sentence.

That will take a 10-12 vote from the jury to happen.

