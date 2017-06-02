AJ Kehoe named new Central High School baseball coach

AJ Kehoe has been named the new head baseball coach at Central High School, school officials announced on Friday.

Kehoe spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach under Bobby Howard, helping guide the Red Devils to back-to-back playoff appearances.

“There's so much support administratively and within the city,” Kehoe said. “When you start talking about being a coach and having resources that are accessible and really just given different avenues to be successful, that's really all you want.”

Kehoe has 20 years experience as a head coach at Glenwood, Pacelli, and Beauregard, racking up a 447-198 record with eight region championships. His best year was in 2012 when he led Beauregard to the AHSAA state title game and earned state coach of the year honors. He said he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“We're in a really competitive area,” said Kehoe. “There's great baseball in both Phenix City and Columbus, so from a coaching standpoint it's very intriguing to be able to get out there and have to compete against all the great programs in our area and great coaches.”

Kehoe has won state titles as a head coach in a different sport, leading Glenwood to three AISA championships in wrestling.

