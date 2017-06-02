Whitewater Express hiring in Uptown Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Whitewater Express hiring in Uptown Columbus

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Connect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Whitewater Express on the Chattahoochee River in Uptown Columbus is hiring this summer.

Whitewater Express says this is an opportunity for high schoolers to lock in that summer job that gets you outdoors enjoying the summer days in Columbus but beating the heat by staying cool along the river at the same time.

The business says they have 90 seasonal positions waiting to be filled.

Whitewater Express manager Will Chambliss tells News Leader 9 there are positions as a raft or zip line guide they're looking to fill and you must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Chambliss says as a popular tourist attraction in both Columbus and Phenix City, the company is in high demand and growing.

As a raft guide himself, he says he's getting paid to do what he loves.

“You know we look to have a record setting year again and it’s just so much fun those classic and those challenge trips. Our guys are certified through a training course you take here. As well as being able to be happy and fun loving with our guests and have a good time with it. We have some really cool positions that are available," says Chambliss.

Chambliss also says all their guides do undergo training which at minimum takes around 10 days.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

    Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:50:49 GMT
    (Source: MGN)(Source: MGN)

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...

    More >>

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...

    More >>

  • LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

    LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

    Saturday, June 3 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-03 17:35:57 GMT
    (Source: LaGrange Police Department)(Source: LaGrange Police Department)

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    More >>

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    More >>

  • Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

    Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:58:11 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. Columbus Police said they are securing the scene near the bridge connecting the walkway to Rock Island on the River Walk. According to police they have made an arrest from the incident.  This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates. 

    More >>

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly