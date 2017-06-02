Whitewater Express hiring in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Whitewater Express on the Chattahoochee River in Uptown Columbus is hiring this summer.

Whitewater Express says this is an opportunity for high schoolers to lock in that summer job that gets you outdoors enjoying the summer days in Columbus but beating the heat by staying cool along the river at the same time.

The business says they have 90 seasonal positions waiting to be filled.

Whitewater Express manager Will Chambliss tells News Leader 9 there are positions as a raft or zip line guide they're looking to fill and you must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Chambliss says as a popular tourist attraction in both Columbus and Phenix City, the company is in high demand and growing.

As a raft guide himself, he says he's getting paid to do what he loves.

“You know we look to have a record setting year again and it’s just so much fun those classic and those challenge trips. Our guys are certified through a training course you take here. As well as being able to be happy and fun loving with our guests and have a good time with it. We have some really cool positions that are available," says Chambliss.

Chambliss also says all their guides do undergo training which at minimum takes around 10 days.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.