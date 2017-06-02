Graduation ceremonies continue for Georgia Military College

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Military College handed out 38 diplomas, as these students embark on a new chapter in their lives Friday.

News Leader 9's own Cheryl Renee was the commencement speaker at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center that took place Friday afternoon.

Cheryl spoke to the graduates about how to conquer fear.

"Don't let fear or frustration immobilize you. From this day forward open yourself up to possibilities you may have never considered. Step up step out of your comfort zone. Consider saying yes even when no seems much safer," says Cheryl Renee.

In all, more than one thousand college graduates will be awarded their associate's degrees across GMC's 13 Georgia campuses.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.