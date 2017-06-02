Update: Body of missing Harris Co. man found in lake

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Harris County Coroner's Office has confirmed the body of 91-year-old Herbert Groover has been found.

The Harris County Coroner's Office tells News Leader 9 Groover's body was found around 6 p.m. inside of a vehicle which was submerged in a North Harris County lake.

Groover was reported missing Thursday when he was last seen in the Hopewell Church Road area of Pine Mountain around 5 a.m.

