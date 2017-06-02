Update: Body of missing Harris Co. man found in lake - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Update: Body of missing Harris Co. man found in lake

(Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Harris County Coroner's Office has confirmed the body of 91-year-old Herbert Groover has been found.

The Harris County Coroner's Office tells News Leader 9 Groover's body was found around 6 p.m. inside of a vehicle which was submerged in a North Harris County lake.

Groover was reported missing Thursday when he was last seen in the Hopewell Church Road area of Pine Mountain around 5 a.m.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to follow this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

    Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:50:49 GMT
    (Source: MGN)(Source: MGN)

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...

    More >>

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...

    More >>

  • LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

    LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

    Saturday, June 3 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-03 17:35:57 GMT
    (Source: LaGrange Police Department)(Source: LaGrange Police Department)

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    More >>

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    More >>

  • Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

    Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:58:11 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. Columbus Police said they are securing the scene near the bridge connecting the walkway to Rock Island on the River Walk. According to police they have made an arrest from the incident.  This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates. 

    More >>

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly