World Mountain Biking Cup in Uptown Columbus

World Mountain Biking Cup in Uptown Columbus

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
Connect


COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Fountain City is the second stop on a world tour for professional cyclists as a part of the UCI Eliminator World Cup before they make their way to Thailand and Germany.

These racers are battling it out on a closed circuit in Columbus. 

Race coordinators set up barriers this morning for fans, closing off the whole block of Broadway for Saturday's race. 

This is the second leg of the UCI's Eliminator World Cup. 

There's a total of eight races ending all the way in October.

This isn't the cycling you're used to seeing in the Tour de France -- these racers ride mountain bikes. 

Columbus is the only stop in the U.S. for the cyclists the intercontinental event.

After today, they'll make their way to Belgium, and at some point Thailand and Lebanon. 

Going off the international theme, today's racers represent a slew of countries, like France, Italy, Mexico and Germany. 

