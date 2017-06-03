'Moving With the Military' web series films latest episode on Fo - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

'Moving With the Military' web series films latest episode on Fort Benning

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Moving With the Military)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A military spouse, who's husband was on Fort Benning for several years has started a web series called "Moving with the Military" with hopes to put it on TV soon. 

The series is a home improvement and lifestyle web series that helps military families makeover a room in their homes.

They find a military family, share their story with America, help connect them with the community where they're moving and do some home improvements for them.

Host and creator, Maria Reed says, "I kinda take over their home. I either renovate a space, makeover or redesign a space for the family and then we give it to them. We do a big reveal and it's a surprise for the family."

The show's crew was spotted shopping at Lowe's in Columbus Friday night.

Lowe's donated all the furnishings they're using in the outdoor space makeover for the local military family, picked by Warrior Outreach.

The host of "Moving with the Military," an active duty soldier's wife herself, says they've pitched the show to several networks and hope to get it picked up.

For now, you can watch it on their website or YouTube.

