Motorcycle licenses, skills tests no longer required for operation of three-wheel auto-cycles in Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to the Georgia Department Of Driver Services, based on a recent law change beginning July 1, 2017, drivers in Georgia operating three-wheel auto-cycles (three-wheel motor vehicles controlled by a steering wheel) will no longer be required to possess a motorcycle license or motorcycle learner’s permit.

In addition, Georgia residents who wish to legally operate an auto-cycle in Georgia will no longer be required to take the DDS motorcycle knowledge test or motorcycle skills test.

Instead, effective July 1, 2017, drivers in Georgia operating three-wheel auto-cycles will only be required to possess a valid Georgia Class C (regular) driver’s license, a valid Georgia Class CP (regular) learner’s permit, or any equivalent class of driver’s license or learner’s permit issued by another state.

These changes are based on Sections 2A and 6A of House Bill 136, which was passed by the Georgia General Assembly on March 30, 2017, and signed into law by Governor Nathan Deal on May 1, 2017.

House Bill 136 can be viewed in its entirety here.

DDS strongly encourages Georgia residents traveling on an auto-cycle outside the State of Georgia to check other states laws in advance, as license requirements may vary among states.

