Fort Mitchell volunteer firefights hosts 42 annual BBQ Festival

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - Fort Mitchell Volunteer firefighters held their annual Vender Event BBQ Festival today.     

The goal for the BBQ was to make money to cover expenses that they can not use fee money or tax money for and also for the kids and community to get together and have some fun.

Last year, the firemen added vendors and bouncy houses for the kids, at no charge.

It was a hot day and the kids had a fantastic time playing in the bouncy houses and they loved cooling off on the water slides. 

The firemen took the time out to thank the community for backing them up when they needed it the most.

Deputy chief Bob Franklin says, "These volunteers they don't get paid there out of here doing it on their own time and when the community comes out and show their appreciation it really makes me feel good."

The money from the plates went back to the fire department.

