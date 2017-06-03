LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers met with Corey Harris who advised that he had been assaulted by two unknown black males with whom he had just been playing dice with at a home on Keyes Street.

Harris advised that as he left the area and proceeded to walk onto Jarboe Street.

These males ran up behind him and began to assault him, cutting him with an unknown object.

Harris was treated at Wellstar Medical Center for multiple lacerations to his arm and neck, before being released.

A crime scene was located and established on Jarboe Street and the LaGrange Police Department Criminal Investigations Section responded and initiated an investigation.



Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact any of the following:

Detective John Slonaker (706) 883-2643

Sergeant William Nelson (706) 883-2688

Troup County Crimestoppers (706) 812-1000

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.