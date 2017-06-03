Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Columbus police, a robbery occurred at Jimmy's Fine Jewelry Saturday afternoon leaving a heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus RiverWalk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus.

Police say an individual came into the jewelry store and grabbed a watch.

The owner then chased the suspect out of the store to the RiverWalk on Broadway.

Police can not confirm if it was the owner or an employee that shot at the suspect as he ran away.

Police say they believe the shots were warning shots.

The suspect was apprehended and held by a citizen until police arrived and arrested the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

News Leader 9 confirmed investigators have taped off the scene at Jimmy's Fine Jewelry, where one bullet was found on the pavement.

This is a developing story. News Leader 9 is on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

