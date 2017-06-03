Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with sho - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
COLUMBUS, GA -

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Columbus police, a robbery occurred at Jimmy's Fine Jewelry Saturday afternoon leaving a heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus RiverWalk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus.

Police say an individual came into the jewelry store and grabbed a watch. 

The owner then chased the suspect out of the store to the RiverWalk on Broadway.

Police can not confirm if it was the owner or an employee that shot at the suspect as he ran away.

Police say they believe the shots were warning shots.

The suspect was apprehended and held by a citizen until police arrived and arrested the suspect.

No injuries were reported. 

News Leader 9 confirmed investigators have taped off the scene at Jimmy's Fine Jewelry, where one bullet was found on the pavement.

This is a developing story. News Leader 9 is on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased.

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. Columbus Police said they are securing the scene near the bridge connecting the walkway to Rock Island on the River Walk. According to police they have made an arrest from the incident. 

