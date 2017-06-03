Man arrested after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Columbus police, a man robbed Jimmy's Fine Jewelry Saturday afternoon in Uptown Columbus and a store worker chased after the man, firing shots at the suspect.

Police say 22-year-old John Paul Dube Jr. came into the jewelry store and grabbed a watch.

The owner then chased the suspect out of the store to the RiverWalk.

Police say they believe the shots were warning shots.

The suspect was apprehended and held by a citizen until police arrived and arrested the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Dube Jr. is being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is charged with robbery.

