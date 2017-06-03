Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.

Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators have initiated an investigation into the elements surrounding the death of the child which has been classified as suspicious in nature.

Investigators are currently interviewing several individuals who had recent contact with the victim and the case investigation remains in an on-going status.

The child has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post mortem examination in an effort to determine specific cause and manner of death.

Anyone having any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334.737.7150 or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 1-888-522-7847.

