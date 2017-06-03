Columbus' first paddle board competition takes over the Hooch

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The world paddle association took over the hooch Saturday morning for Columbus' first paddle boarding competition.

Kids amateurs and the professionals all jumped in the water this morning as part of the World Standup Tour.

Columbus is the third city on that tour among cities in Asia and Europe. Organizers say the city as a whole is what attracted them to the fountain city

"I did a site visit last year and was amazed by the city, the venue, the water and what it offered everyone. It is the perfect setting. you've got the water, a great town, parking, hotels, great food and a great community here."

The association hopes this is the first of many paddle boarding events in Columbus.

Awards for today's competition will be given out tonight at 7 p.m.

