Columbus' first paddle board competition takes over the Hooch - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus' first paddle board competition takes over the Hooch

By Brandon Etheredge, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The world paddle association took over the hooch Saturday morning for Columbus' first paddle boarding competition.

Kids amateurs and the professionals all jumped in the water this morning as part of the World Standup Tour.

Columbus is the third city on that tour among cities in Asia and Europe. Organizers say the city as a whole is what attracted them to the fountain city

"I did a site visit last year and was amazed by the city, the venue, the water and what it offered everyone. It is the perfect setting. you've got the water, a great town, parking, hotels, great food and a great community here."

The association hopes this is the first of many paddle boarding events in Columbus.

Awards for today's competition will be given out tonight at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

    Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:50:49 GMT
    (Source: MGN)(Source: MGN)

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...

    More >>

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...

    More >>

  • LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

    LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

    Saturday, June 3 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-03 17:35:57 GMT
    (Source: LaGrange Police Department)(Source: LaGrange Police Department)

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    More >>

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    More >>

  • Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

    Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:58:11 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. Columbus Police said they are securing the scene near the bridge connecting the walkway to Rock Island on the River Walk. According to police they have made an arrest from the incident.  This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates. 

    More >>

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly