Phenix City police searching for group wanted for several car thefts

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City Police are continuing to investigate a rash of car burglaries throughout the city Saturday evening.

One neighborhood hit is Orchard Hill Community.

The area experienced a rash of car burglaries as police are looking to arrest the suspects responsible.

According to surveillance video on the Phenix City Police Department's Facebook page, you can see those accused suspects entering into a car in this neighborhood.

News Leader 9 spoke to one man who says his truck was burglarized just last night.

He says although nothing was taken he is on high alert and continue to monitor his security cameras at his home.

Phenix City police are continuing to investigate and make an arrest in this crime.

