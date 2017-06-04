Former Auburn University President Dr. James Martin dies

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Former Auburn University President Emeritus, Dr. James E. Martin, has passed away. Dr. Martin died on Saturday, June 3, at the age of 84.

Martin was Auburn University's 40th president and presided over the school from 1984 until 1992.

Under Martin's leadership, Auburn University completed its most successful private capital campaign in the institution's history which resulted in $111 million of contributions and pledges.

Peck Funeral home, in Hartselle, Alabama will announce funeral arrangements at a later date.

