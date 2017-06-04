1 dead following Saturday high-speed chase, crash in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – One person is dead following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday night, the Russell County Coroner’s Officer confirms.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The chase began in Columbus and ended around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 14th Street and 17th Avenue in Phenix City.

One person says he followed the chase when it started in Columbus and witnessed the crash.

"We followed them down here to 13th Street and we saw the other car they T-boned them and what not... one car they had to cut the car open just to get the man out of there, the top of the hood," the witness said.

Police continue to investigate the chase and the crash.

