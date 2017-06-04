2 arrested, 1 dead following Saturday high-speed chase, crash in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Two people have been arrested, one person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday evening.

The victims

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, the person who died from the accident has been identified as 72-year-old Frank McLemore. He was pronounced dead around midnight Sunday.

The official cause of death was complications from internal injuries. McLemore's body will be sent Monday to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

McLemore was well known in the radio and broadcasting community of Columbus. Frank was an engineer for several stations across Columbus including Sunny 100.1 FM.

McLemore's wife, Erin, was also injured in the crash. She was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where she is in ICU and is listed in serious condition.

The suspects

Two suspects were arrested for leading police on the high-speed chase and causing the fatal accident.

Dezhaun Shynotez Dumas, 18, was the driver of a stolen SUV and has been charged with murder, second-degree assault, and bringing stolen property across state lines related to the chase. Dumas is waiting for his extradition to Alabama, so we do not have a mugshot for this suspect at this time.

The second suspect who was arrested has been identified as 18-year-old Robert Fletcher. Fletcher was transported to Midtown Medical Center and is currently in the Muscogee County Jail on theft by receiving and violation of probation charges.

The chase

The chase, involving two males in a stolen black Honda CRV, began in Columbus and ended around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Crawford Road and 17th Avenue in Phenix City.

The chase ended when two suspects crashed into a Nissan Murano SUV. There was a total of two cars involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2825.

Community reaction

The McLemore family is well known in the Columbus area within the radio and broadcast community across the Chattahoochee Valley.

We spoke to one man who says he saw Frank just a few weeks ago.

"I saw Frank actually two weeks ago in Ohio at the Ham Radio Convention, which he attended annually as I did. I have known Frank for many years. We're both broadcast engineers. My prayers are with the family and other friends. It was a shock to me," said Charles Wooten, Director of Engineering and IT for iHeart Media Inc. in Florida.

One person says he followed the chase when it started in Columbus and witnessed the crash.

"We followed them down here to 13th Street and we saw the other car they tee bagged [sic] them and what not... one car they had to cut the car open just to get the man out of there, the top of the hood," the witness said.

Police continue to investigate the chase and the crash.

