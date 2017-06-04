Columbus' Waterford Road closed for bridge improvements

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Starting Monday, June 5, a section of Waterford Road will be closed to all traffic.

The closure will allow a contractor to make improvements to an existing bridge.

A signed detour route will be provided along Barschall Drive, Green Island Drive, and Standing Boy Road.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately five weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

