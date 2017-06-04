LaGrange police investigate Sunday morning armed robbery

The car the two suspects may be driving in now. (Source: LaGrange Police Department/Facebook)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police are searching for two black males after the robbed a woman at gunpoint outside her apartment building early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, the incident happened around 8 a.m. Sunday at the Lee’s Crossing Apartments at 119 Old Airport Road.

A female was sitting inside her 2008 Honda Accord when two black males approached her driver’s side window with handguns, demanding her wallet, phone, and keys to the car.

The victim was not harmed as she got out of the car and gave the suspects what they asked for.

The suspects fled the scene in her car, but it was recovered in the Jackson Height’s housing area on Cherry Drive in Lanett, Alabama by the Lanett Police Department.

After ditching the victim's car, the two suspects may have gotten into a silver 2015 Toyota Camry with damage on the driver's side.

This car was reported stolen out of Columbus. These two males are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

