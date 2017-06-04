Two suspects steal woman's car at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen by two men at a Veterans Parkway gas station.

According to a police report, a woman’s car was stolen Saturday afternoon around 4:45 at the Shell on 1500 Veterans Parkway.

One male suspect walked up to the woman who was pumping gas, while another black male jumped into the driver’s side of the car and drove off with her 2013 KIA Optima.

The car left the scene traveling northbound on 5th Avenue.

According to witnesses, one suspect was described as a young black male teen, short in height, wearing black shorts. The other suspect was a young black male teen taller in height with a light complexion, wearing a red shirt with khakis, and dreadlocks.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

