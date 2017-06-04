Georgia lawmakers studying distracted driving

With school out for the summer, children are looking forward to a summer of fun. We have some tips to keep your kids safe while they are home on summer break.More >>
A panel of Georgia lawmakers plans to study the effect of drivers who are distracted by cell phones and other technology.More >>
If your usual commute involves traveling through Uptown Columbus, there are some road closures you need to know about.More >>
More than 160 coyotes have been killed in Georgia since the state's "coyote challenge" for hunters and trappers began in April.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen by two men at a Veterans Parkway gas station.More >>
