Georgia lawmakers studying distracted driving

ATLANTA (AP) - A panel of Georgia lawmakers plans to study the effect of drivers who are distracted by cell phones and other technology.

House Speaker David Ralston this week appointed 7 Republicans and 3 Democrats to a study committee on the issue. The group plans to consider what role distracted drivers play in the state's high number of fatal accidents on highways and other crashes. According to a resolution creating the study committee, the rate of fatal car crashes in Georgia is rising at three times the national rate.

Meeting dates haven't been determined yet.

The committee then may recommend legislation that the House and Senate could consider during the 2017 legislative session.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.