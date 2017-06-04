Safety tips for parents who have kids home alone during the summer

If you keep cleaning supplies below the sink, you may want to move them to a safer area like above the refrigerator or a high cabinet. (Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With school out for the summer, children are looking forward to a summer of fun. We have some tips to keep your kids safe while they are home on summer break.

The questions most parents ask is what age is the right age and legally there is no clear answer.

According to the Federal Children’s Bureau, only three states have mandated a minimum age for children to be left at home alone. In Illinois, children must be 14-years-old. In Maryland, the minimum age is 8 and in Oregon, children must be 10 before being left alone.

So, if you do decide your child is responsible enough to leave at home there are a few things you can do to help keep them safe.

Have an emergency plan and make sure your children know how to utilize it.

“Do you have a safe room in your emergency plan that you can go to and push a dresser in front of the door,” Lt. Brad Hicks with the Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks?

Other things that could cause harm to your children can be found right inside your home.

If you are like most people you probably keep your cleaning supplies below the sink. You may want to move these to a safer area. Consider above the refrigerator or putting a lock on the cabinet.

The American Red Cross also warns parents to not leave guns out in the open. Make sure they are locked away out of the hands of your children.

That common sense should be applied to your children’s devices. They can be great tools to keep them occupied during the day but make sure they know not to post on social media that they are home alone.

You never know who could be viewing their post on the other side of the computer

“You don’t want to terrify your kids but you do want to make them aware of realities of life,” said Waco police spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Click here more helpful tricks and tips from the American Red Cross on kids safety while they are home alone.

