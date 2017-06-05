Storm Team 9: Expect rain today and tomorrow

Professional golfers and fans of golf are being encouraged to register to volunteer for the third annual Barbasol Championship.More >>
The fountain right outside of the Government Center is currently shut down. Officials from Columbus Public Works tells WTVM the fountain was shut down due to a leak.More >>
The Better Business Bureau receives thousands of complaints each year from consumers who unknowingly fall for scamming door-to-door solicitors.More >>
The City of Columbus’ New Government and Judicial Building Commission is asking for the public’s help by taking a survey.More >>
Auburn police have arrested an Opelika man on burglary and theft charges.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.More >>
Police say the woman found dead in a Long Beach parking lot early Sunday morning is missing Pascagoula mom, Billie Jean Harris.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
An employee at Summit Parkway Middle School has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators say they he emailed a link containing child pornography from his school-issued computer.More >>
