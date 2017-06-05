Storm Team 9: Expect rain today and tomorrow

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're waking up to cloudy skies and light showers around the Valley. The muggy conditions are also still in the forecast for today. Rain and storm coverage will rise after lunch so look for wetter conditions later. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Things remain rather wet through Tuesday and start to clear out early Wednesday. Tomorrow the rain chances will be higher in the morning as well as the afternoon. By Wednesday, drier air will move in dropping humidity values back to pleasant conditions with temperatures running in the low to mid 80s through Thursday.

Afternoon highs will rise into the upper 80s/near 90 for Friday and into next week. Sunshine will also be the story through most of the weekend.

