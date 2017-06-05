Suspect in jewelry store robbery awaits court appearance

A Columbus man is awaiting his first court appearance after allegedly robbing an uptown jewelry store June 3.

John Dube is accused of taking a watch from Jimmy’s Fine Jewelry store on Broadway. Dube was caught by a citizen and arrested after being chased to the Chattahoochee RiverWalk by the store owner.

Police say the store owner fired shots at Dube. No injuries were reported.

