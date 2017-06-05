GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Lumpkin

LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lumpkin that happened Monday.

At a press conference Monday evening, the GBI says the shooting happened around noon at the Liberty Food Mart gas station on Broad Street.

An off-duty Lumpkin police officer was traveling into town on Hwy. 27 and was behind a motorist who was driving erratically.

The officer made several attempts to the pull driver over, but the driver would not stop. The off-duty officer followed him to the gas station, the officer in the unmarked car got out and identified himself as an off-duty officer at the gas station.

The suspect almost ran over the officer because the driver put the truck in reverse. The officer was hit but is OK.

The officer was not shot, the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to the Macon Medical Center but has since been released. The suspect is now in custody with the Lumpkin Police Department.

A portion of Broad Street was blocked off near the Liberty Food Mart but was re-opened around 3 Monday afternoon.

This incident is under investigation by the GBI.

