GBI investigates possible officer-involved shooting in Lumpkin

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) - Police are investigating a possible officer-involved shooting in Lumpkin.

A portion of Broad Street was blocked off near the Liberty Food Mart but was re-opened around 3 Monday afternoon.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, the officer involved in this incident is OK.

This incident under investigation by the GBI. 

