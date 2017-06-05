GBI investigates possible officer-involved shooting in Lumpkin

LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) - Police are investigating a possible officer-involved shooting in Lumpkin.

A portion of Broad Street was blocked off near the Liberty Food Mart but was re-opened around 3 Monday afternoon.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, the officer involved in this incident is OK.

This incident under investigation by the GBI.

#BREAKING I'm on the scene of possible officer involved shooting in Lumpkin. Working to get details... pic.twitter.com/YBNeTqCCI2 — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 5, 2017

