Elderly man found dead outside Box Springs home, GBI investigates

BOX SPRINGS, GA (WTVM) – An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead outside of his home in Box Springs.

According to Talbot County Sheriff Bobby Gates, the nature of the death is unknown. He says it could be cardiac arrest, or more suspicious. Gates explains the 911 call they received.

"When the EMS arrived, they turned around and called us back and said that maybe we needed to come. It looked a little suspicious and they didn't want to do anything because they were not sure what they had," Sheriff Gates said.

This death is being investigated by the GBI.

