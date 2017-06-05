Widow of former Columbus business owner starts nonprofit for young men

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A night of celebration and honor was held for one Columbus promoter who passed away last year.

Family and friends gathered for a night of painting at Painting with a Twist off Veterans Parkway in honor of James J.B Johnson.

Painting with a purpose was the fundraiser held to raise money for a nonprofit in Johnson's memory called ‘JBelieves in You, Inc.’

“He was always pouring into people and doing things for people and that what he did so I wanted to make sure I started an organization that could give back to the community just like he did. It's fun to be out here and do this where we can celebrate and be happy and do great things. It feels good,” said Tashema Johnson, widow of JB Johnson.

The goal of the organization is to reach young men from the age of 13 to help build self-respect, mentorship, goal-setting and life-skill incentives.

