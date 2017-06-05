Auburn police arrest man on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police have arrested an Opelika man on burglary and theft charges.

Police arrested 22-year-old Quincy Raymond Gilmore from Opelika on Sunday on warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property.

On June 3, Auburn police received a report of a burglary at a residence in the 200 block of Martin Avenue. The victim reported that someone forcibly entered their residence when they weren’t home and stole electronics valued at $1,300.

APD officers located Gilmore in a vehicle a short time later and recovered the stolen electronics.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail. Gilmore remains in custody on a $4,000 bond.

