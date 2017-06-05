Real Estate Division of W.C. Bradley announces new CEO

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Real Estate Division W.C. Bradley has announced its new Chief Operating Officer.

Pace M. Halter will be the company’s President and CEO starting Monday, June 12.

For the past 16 years, Halter has served as President and CEO for The Halter Companies, a company he founded in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to forming The Halter Companies, he worked for both BB&T and Bank of America as the Assistant Vice President managing a significant real estate construction and development loan portfolio.

“Following a national search, we are very pleased to announce that Pace Halter will be assuming the leadership position of W.C. Bradley Co. Real Estate from Mat Swift,” stated Marc Olivié, W.C. Bradley Co. President and CEO. “Pace has been an integral partner during the project development of The Rapids, our newest Riverfront development.”

Halter is the past Chairman of the Urban Land Institutes’ Young Leaders Group in Atlanta and Past District Council Councilor for the Urban Land Institutes’ Young Leaders Group nationally.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.