Columbus Government and Judicial Building Commission releases survey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The City of Columbus’ New Government and Judicial Building Commission is asking for the public’s help by taking a survey.

The “New Government & Judicial Building Survey” is designed to get the community’s feedback on the Columbus Consolidated Government Center.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is encouraging Columbus residents to take the survey by clicking here.

